Jared McCain of the Philadelphia 76ers was hospitalized after he fell during a Wednesday night game against the Brooklyn Nets. According to ESPN, he was released on Oct. 17.

A mere four minutes before the end of the game, McCain attempted a rebound but fell backward. He stayed down for several minutes before being escorted off the court.

“It was rough,” Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse said after the game. “You got the report he’s going to the hospital to get checked out. Obviously, he was having some trouble breathing there. I thought maybe he got the wind knocked out of him. But not sure what was going on there, but never quite seen one like that one before, so let’s hope he’s okay, and we’ll see what the report is from the hospital.”

McCain was hospitalized to be evaluated for a concussion. He was diagnosed with pulmonary contusions, a type of bruising in the lungs, as a result of the fall, according to CBS Sports.

“It was very scary. He caught himself, luckily,” Philadelphia forward Kelly Oubre said. “He didn’t fall flat on his back. He’s going to feel it tomorrow. That’s kind of what we were telling him. He just has to kind of take it easy. Make sure he’s 100% for opening night.”

There seems to be optimism that McCain isn’t seriously injured per Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes’ tweet earlier today.

ESPN reported that McCain “was the 16th pick in June’s NBA draft out of Duke and has averaged 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds across five preseason games for the 76ers this month.”

As Sports Illustrated reported, he is expected to not play in Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic to continue to get rest.

Blavity-UBlavity-U-NewsJared McCainPhiladelphia 76ers