A mere four minutes before the end of the game, McCain attempted a rebound but fell backward. He stayed down for several minutes before being escorted off the court.

“It was rough,” Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse said after the game. “You got the report he’s going to the hospital to get checked out. Obviously, he was having some trouble breathing there. I thought maybe he got the wind knocked out of him. But not sure what was going on there, but never quite seen one like that one before, so let’s hope he’s okay, and we’ll see what the report is from the hospital.”