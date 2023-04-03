Jared McCain of the Philadelphia 76ers was hospitalized after he fell during a Wednesday night game against the Brooklyn Nets. According to ESPN, he was released on Oct. 17.
Another hard fall this game… this time, it’s Sixers’ rookie Jared McCain, who came down hard on his back.
McCain was able to walk off the court leaning on medical staff but looked extremely uncomfortable doing so. pic.twitter.com/YrEUHQZOei
— Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) October 17, 2024
A mere four minutes before the end of the game, McCain attempted a rebound but fell backward. He stayed down for several minutes before being escorted off the court.
“It was rough,” Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse said after the game. “You got the report he’s going to the hospital to get checked out. Obviously, he was having some trouble breathing there. I thought maybe he got the wind knocked out of him. But not sure what was going on there, but never quite seen one like that one before, so let’s hope he’s okay, and we’ll see what the report is from the hospital.”
Nick Nurse says Jared McCain is on his way to the hospital after a hard fall in the 4th quarter of the Sixers’ preseason game on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/ed45nVPIMz
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 17, 2024
McCain was hospitalized to be evaluated for a concussion. He was diagnosed with pulmonary contusions, a type of bruising in the lungs, as a result of the fall, according to CBS Sports.
“It was very scary. He caught himself, luckily,” Philadelphia forward Kelly Oubre said. “He didn’t fall flat on his back. He’s going to feel it tomorrow. That’s kind of what we were telling him. He just has to kind of take it easy. Make sure he’s 100% for opening night.”
There seems to be optimism that McCain isn’t seriously injured per Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes’ tweet earlier today.
Sources: Philadelphia first-round pick Jared McCain experienced pulmonary contusions from last night’s fall vs. Brooklyn. He’s been discharged from hospital and is home resting. Will be re-evaluated today for concussion but there’s optimism the rookie avoided a serious injury. pic.twitter.com/2YalkHROEb
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 17, 2024
ESPN reported that McCain “was the 16th pick in June’s NBA draft out of Duke and has averaged 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds across five preseason games for the 76ers this month.”
As Sports Illustrated reported, he is expected to not play in Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic to continue to get rest.