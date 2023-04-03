Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is known for her unapologetic political views, bold clapbacks, and widely shared viral moments. Her recent remarks about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., earned praise from many social media users after Crockett’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance after she took a whack at Greene for her recent controversies.
Crockett said Greene is “the dumbest person in the House”
Blavity reported that the two lawmakers had traded jabs for some time. But it wasn’t until a May 2024 Oversight Committee meeting that Crockett gained widespread attention for responding to Greene, who made remarks about Crockett‘s appearance.
Since then, the feud between the two lawmakers has escalated, with Crockett trolling the 50-year-old Tuesday night on the late-night talk show. Last year, Crockett called Greene “the dumbest person in the House” and reaffirmed her remark after Kimmel mentioned it.
Last night, I sat down & discussed all the drama with @JimmyKimmelLive
Did you get a chance to catch us?
MAGA will love this interview as their cult leader made a cameo appearance. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/NblmtchyhW
— Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) April 23, 2025
‘She’s still winning’
“Last time you were here, you said that Marjorie Taylor Greene was the dumbest person in Congress. Is she still the dumbest, or has that crown been taken from her?” Kimmel asked.
“No, no, she’s still winning, honey,” Crockett, 44, replied.
“I mean, did you not see what she had to say about the pope?” she asked Kimmel.
Pope Francis died Monday, and Greene shared an insensitive tweet about the famed religious figure.
“Today there were major shifts in global leaderships, Greene said Monday in a tweet shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Evil is being defeated by the hand of God.”
Today there were major shifts in global leaderships.
Evil is being defeated by the hand of God.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 21, 2025
Crockett didn’t hold back, calling Greene’s comments “cringey” and referring to her as “dumb” and a “lowlife.”
According to BuzzFeed, many social media users applauded Crockett’s now-viral remarks, viewing them as a bold response to Greene’s continued attacks on others.
“I enjoy Crockett’s daily take downs. Inject that s**t into my veins. If all Dems had her fighting spirit and punched back every time, we wouldn’t be in this mess,” one Reddit user wrote.
“Love her so much! I’m so glad there’s someone representing us Texans who aren’t racist bigots,” another wrote.
“We need Crockett to run for president in 2028. She’s the type of person that will put America in their place and call out stupidity. That’s what we’re missing. We need to keep calling out the stupidity and bridge the intellectual divide,” a third user wrote.