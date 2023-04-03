Crockett said Greene is “the dumbest person in the House”

Blavity reported that the two lawmakers had traded jabs for some time. But it wasn’t until a May 2024 Oversight Committee meeting that Crockett gained widespread attention for responding to Greene, who made remarks about Crockett‘s appearance.

Since then, the feud between the two lawmakers has escalated, with Crockett trolling the 50-year-old Tuesday night on the late-night talk show. Last year, Crockett called Greene “the dumbest person in the House” and reaffirmed her remark after Kimmel mentioned it.