Accusing Musk of incompetence and profiteering

“These are the same guys as it relates to our nuclear stockpile, they’re like, ‘Oh, wait a minute — we needed those guys? Can we get them back? Oh, we don’t know how to.” She was referencing an instance in which the Trump administration fired and then scrambled to rehire hundreds of employees charged with safeguarding the United States’ nuclear weapons.

Crockett also called out Musk for receiving massive amounts of funding from the U.S. government even as he attempts to eliminate or cut spending that he accuses of being wasteful or unnecessary. “Elon doesn’t want us talking about the fact that he has received almost a billion dollars in new contract money from the U.S. government in just two weeks,”Crockett said, citing the $400 million that Tesla was awarded from the U.S. State Department for armored electric vehicles — which has apparently been canceled after public outcry over the deal — as well as a SpaceX contract with NASA valued at up to $300 million.