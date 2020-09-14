As Trump adviser Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency continue to target government agencies and programs, Musk and DOGE are increasingly being called out for spreading misinformation and causing chaos. Now, outspoken Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is calling on the billionaire Tesla and X head to appear before Congress to answer for his agency’s actions and his own government-funded business ventures.
‘Elon! If you’re watching, come through, boo’
Crockett made her latest criticisms of Musk, DOGE and the Trump administration during an appearance on MSNBC. Crockett and host Ali Velshi pointed out how DOGE has spread disinformation. They discussed how Musk and President Donald Trump spread a false story about the U.S. giving out millions of dollars in condoms to Gaza or to Hamas — a story that turned out to be completely false, with no evidence that millions were being spent on condoms for Gaza, Palestine, or Gaza, Mozambique. Crockett also pointed out that Musk has so far failed to appear before the Congressional subcommittee tasked with supervising DOGE. “Elon! If you’re watching, come through, boo, ‘cause you haven’t showed up to the DOGE subcommittee yet,” Crockett challenged.
Jasmine Crockett has a unique way of exposing the MAGA bullshit.
Watch this. pic.twitter.com/rLisJbHdWG
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 19, 2025
Accusing Musk of incompetence and profiteering
“These are the same guys as it relates to our nuclear stockpile, they’re like, ‘Oh, wait a minute — we needed those guys? Can we get them back? Oh, we don’t know how to.” She was referencing an instance in which the Trump administration fired and then scrambled to rehire hundreds of employees charged with safeguarding the United States’ nuclear weapons.
Crockett also called out Musk for receiving massive amounts of funding from the U.S. government even as he attempts to eliminate or cut spending that he accuses of being wasteful or unnecessary. “Elon doesn’t want us talking about the fact that he has received almost a billion dollars in new contract money from the U.S. government in just two weeks,”Crockett said, citing the $400 million that Tesla was awarded from the U.S. State Department for armored electric vehicles — which has apparently been canceled after public outcry over the deal — as well as a SpaceX contract with NASA valued at up to $300 million.
Crockett: "It's not even just nonsense. It's just that they're idiots. These are the same guys as it relates to our nuclear stockpile, they're like, 'Oh, wait a minute — we needed those guys? Can we get them back? Oh, we don't know how to.' I don't know how anyone in this… pic.twitter.com/0bBB8LTY3k
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2025
Musk and Trump continue to target government agencies
Crockett’s criticisms of Musk come as he and his DOGE initiative play key roles in Trump’s plan to slash federal spending and roll back or eliminate government agencies and programs. The administration has curtailed the operations of USAID and targeted the agency for a complete shutdown. Trump has also sought to get rid of the Department of Education. Programs like Social Security and agencies like the IRS have also been targeted by DOGE, a nebulous organization led by Musk and given the task of auditing all federal spending.
With DOGE involved in massive spending and service cuts and gaining access to highly sensitive data and information, calls are increasing to rein in Musk and his agency and to conduct oversight over their activities. Now, Crockett has added her voice to those calls; we will see if Musk will meet her challenge to “come through” and answer questions about what he’s been doing.