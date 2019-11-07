Rep. Jasmine Crockett is not holding back when it comes to how she feels about Elon Musk and his involvement in American politics.

While on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, Crockett was asked by the press what she would say to Elon Musk should he be in the vicinity.

“F**k off,” she said bluntly.

The Texas Democrat’s response followed protests by Democrats in the House regarding the Republican budget plan and quickly went viral.

Viewers have been praising the Texan congresswoman for her bold candor.

Crockett has been critical of Musk’s involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency for quite some time. The representative is a member of the House Oversight Committee on DOGE, and has expressed concerns about the organization’s direction under Musk’s leadership.

“I’m upset about the guy that runs Twitter who for sure is doing the very least,” Crockett said during a Feb. 12 subcommittee hearing regarding Musk. “I don’t understand if you are trying to conduct audits and figure out where all the waste, fraud and abuse is, I don’t know why you would go to some tech guy. … To the elected, it is time for us to do our jobs and rein in this rogue actor named Elon Musk.”

After an illustrious career in the Texas legislature, Crockett, who previously worked as a public defender, civil rights attorney and Texas state representative, has served as the U.S. Representative for Texas’ 30th Congressional District since January 2023, her website notes. In addition to her work on the House Committee on Oversight, she also serves on the House Judiciary Committee and was appointed as communications task force co-chair for the Democratic Women’s Caucus.