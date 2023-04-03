According to NBC DFW, the 23-year-old began with a standout jump of 14.67 meters, the season’s best. After more than 30 jumps and a brief rain delay, Moore ultimately won the bronze medal with her third attempt.

“I’m just so thankful,” Moore said following her victory lap on the track, per NBC DFW. “It was just so amazing having my family here to see this.”

“I just give all glory to God. I mean, when I saw that I had won, I was just trying to stay cool. But I really wanted to cry. I’m just so thankful,” she added.