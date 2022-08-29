The word “platform” may soon mean something different to Jason Lee. Widely known for his multimedia outlet Hollywood Unlocked, Lee is currently on the campaign trail for a city councilman position. In November 2023, Lee announced his candidacy for city council in his hometown of Stockton, California.
“People have strong opinions about my job. They have strong opinions about my content,” Lee told Blavity in a recent interview. “They may have strong opinions about some of the pitfalls I have found myself in or personal challenges, but I see myself as a reflection of the people I want to serve.”
The community Lee wants to serve includes District 6 or the South Stockon area where he grew up. Lee detailed his life in Stockton in his memoir, God Must Have Forgotten About Me. In the book, he opened up about growing up with a young mother with substance abuse issues, his life in the foster system and losing his older brother to gun violence. His ability to be transparent and address issues head-on has made him a favorite in digital media and could be his secret weapon regarding his candidacy.
“I’m not a part of the status quo,” Lee said as he explained ‘the good ol’ boy system” that keeps Stockon stuck in a place of economic disparities.
Lee’s self-funded campaign is rooted in improving the quality of life for Stockton’s residents. His focus on education, economic vitality, employment opportunities and living standards are issues he says previous candidates have ignored.
“They tell the people all the things they’re going to do, and then they get elected, and then you don’t see them anymore, especially within the Black and brown communities,” he said.
Lee pointed out the current policies reflect the disconnect from the diverse community that is over 40% Black and brown.
Things such as translating materials at the City Hall for Spanish-speaking citizens or launching the Healthcare Unlocked initiative to enroll residents in affordable health insurance plans are already “small wins” for Lee. One of the things Lee is most passionate about is the youth of Stockton.
“I’ve been running a very youth-focused agenda,” Lee said.
His 6-year-old youth campaign manager, Malcolm, has become a beloved part of the campaign.
Lee’s proximity to celebrities and social media visibility has also sparked an interest in the youth that has positioned him to see what they truly need in an official.
“I think it’s just about investing in enriching the youth with economic development, job growth, being able to create, things for them to do in the city because there’s nothing for them to do outside of gaming, smoke shops,” he said.
To emphasize his seriousness in providing outlets for the youth in the area, Lee claimed that he would donate his government salary to “develop a youth athletic commission.”
While he is adamant about keeping his Hollywood life separate from what he will do in Stockon as an official, Lee uses his duality to benefit the city’s residents. His expansive network has resulted in donations of time and resources that went directly to fill a void in the community. His campaign will have more star-studded moments, including a fundraiser dinner with Rihanna, a city-wide talent search highlighting the best of Stocken and “Cardi Calls a Councilman,” a fun digital interview with Cardi B.
Lee is not oblivious to the fact that he can be tied to controversy or may not have the typical day job of a politician, but his strength in “living in his truth” is a substantial pillar of his campaign.
After joking that if elected, he would take that opportunity to give his acceptance speech donning a Cuban link necklace, Lee detailed what an unexpected underdog like himself would do as a councilman of Stockton.
“I’m going to show them that you could be cool, you could live, but you can also give back to your community,” he said. “You can also commit to service.”
He continued, “My commitment to what is a part-time position will be full-time because you have to have a full-time heart and put a full-time effort into everything you do. So, I hope to be an example for the people. I want to say, ‘I know it is a sacrifice, but if not you, then who, and if you can do it, do it.’ And I think if more people did it, we would see a different world.”