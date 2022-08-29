The word “platform” may soon mean something different to Jason Lee. Widely known for his multimedia outlet Hollywood Unlocked, Lee is currently on the campaign trail for a city councilman position. In November 2023, Lee announced his candidacy for city council in his hometown of Stockton, California.

“People have strong opinions about my job. They have strong opinions about my content,” Lee told Blavity in a recent interview. “They may have strong opinions about some of the pitfalls I have found myself in or personal challenges, but I see myself as a reflection of the people I want to serve.”

The community Lee wants to serve includes District 6 or the South Stockon area where he grew up. Lee detailed his life in Stockton in his memoir, God Must Have Forgotten About Me. In the book, he opened up about growing up with a young mother with substance abuse issues, his life in the foster system and losing his older brother to gun violence. His ability to be transparent and address issues head-on has made him a favorite in digital media and could be his secret weapon regarding his candidacy.

“I’m not a part of the status quo,” Lee said as he explained ‘the good ol’ boy system” that keeps Stockon stuck in a place of economic disparities.