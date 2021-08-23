Jason Weaver celebrated a full-circle moment with the Kappa Kappa Psi earlier this week.

According to HBCU Gameday, Weaver was inducted into the Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary Band Fraternity. The milestone ties back to one of his most prominent roles as Ernest in the classic 2000s film, Drumline.

His ‘Drumline’ character was also a Kappa Kappa Psi member

There is a famous scene in the movie where Ernest is secretive about his plans with some of his fellow Atlanta A&T band members in a restaurant. According to ClutchPoints, Ernest was a Kappa Kappa Psi pledge, and Devon Miles (Nick Cannon) and his crew discovered him at his probate ceremony.

What does this moment mean for Jason Weaver?

The 46-year-old shared the news on his Instagram, detailing his experience at the fraternity’s national convention in Lexington, Kentucky.

“I’m bringing in my birthday this year on a very high note this morning after officially crossing over as an honorary member of Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary Band Fraternity,” he wrote. “My bro @brooklynbiggs1972 and I had the pleasure of attending the National convention here in Lexington, KY this week, and we had a blast!😁💯”

Weaver expressed his gratitude for being inducted into the prestigious fraternity, writing, “I waited a long time to be able to honorably accept and celebrate this special moment in my life, BUT I must say that it was well worth the wait.” He continued, “That said, I want to personally thank my new brothers of Kappa Kappa Psi for welcoming me with open arms this week. I’m so thankful, appreciative, and HONORED to call you all my brothers.”