JAY-Z has filed a lawsuit against the woman who recently dropped her case against the rapper after accusing him of rape. In his lawsuit against the unnamed woman, Jay-Z said she has admitted to lying about the allegations. Jane Doe and her attorney Tony Buzbee planned an “evil conspiracy” in an effort to extort a settlement from the music mogul, JAY-Z’s lawsuit stated, per Billboard.
Jane Doe, per the complaint, has “voluntarily admitted” to JAY-Z’s team that the rapper didn’t assault her. She also said her attorney convinced her to make up those allegations, the lawsuit stated.
“Mr. Carter does not commence this action lightly,” JAY-Z’s lawyers wrote in their complaint, per Billboard. “But the extortion and abuse of Mr. Carter by Doe and her lawyers must stop.”
Before dropping her lawsuit, Jane Doe said she was 13 years old when JAY-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs raped her at an after party that followed the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. Jay-Z denied the allegations from the beginning, saying it was an attempt for blackmail.
The 55-year-old artist also slammed Buzbee, saying the attorney is trying to extort settlements as he falsely ties celebrities to Diddy, who is facing a number of sexual assault allegations. After Jane Doe dropped her case last month without payment from Jay-Z, the rapper’s defense team said they will continue to fight against any other similar cases moving forward.
“When they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed,” the rapper’s team said per Billboard.
In their lawsuit against Jane Doe, JAY-Z’s team brought up counts of malicious prosecution, abuse of process and civil conspiracy. JAY-Z said Jane Doe and her attorney tried to “assassinate the impeccable and lifetime-earned character of Shawn Corey Carter.”
“Defendants devised and executed their plan to accuse Mr. Carter of sexual assault and used national news and media outlets to disseminate the fabricated accusations to millions despite the falsity of the accusation,” the lawyers wrote per Billboard. “Defendants’ actions were willful and purposeful in order to maximize the reputational harm to Mr. Carter and induce Mr. Carter to pay them.”
JAY-Z’s lawyers added that the rapper is now also facing “extortionate threats” from Buzbee. The attorney, according to JAY-Z’s team, said Jane Doe “dropped the lawsuit only because she was afraid for her life,” but she will bring more accusations if the artist reveals the woman’s confession.
“Thus, the threats of extortion and further defamation continue to this day, necessitating that Mr. Carter take action to prevent unscrupulous actors from further preying on him,” JAY-Z’s attorneys stated.