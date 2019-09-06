Before dropping her lawsuit, Jane Doe said she was 13 years old when JAY-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs raped her at an after party that followed the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. Jay-Z denied the allegations from the beginning, saying it was an attempt for blackmail.

The 55-year-old artist also slammed Buzbee, saying the attorney is trying to extort settlements as he falsely ties celebrities to Diddy, who is facing a number of sexual assault allegations. After Jane Doe dropped her case last month without payment from Jay-Z, the rapper’s defense team said they will continue to fight against any other similar cases moving forward.

“When they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed,” the rapper’s team said per Billboard.