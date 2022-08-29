The identity of the South Carolina resident who was the victim of a recent, fatal “brain-eating amoeba” discovery has been uncovered, and it was a 12-year-old boy.

According to People, Jaysen Carr was the individual affected by a rare case of Naegleria fowleri. Once inside, the “ameba” causes primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rapidly progressing infection of the brain and its membranes, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms start like a bad flu with a headache, fever, and nausea, but snowball into a stiff neck, confusion, seizures, inattention to people and surroundings, hallucinations, and coma. Additionally, it’s almost always fatal.

When was it discovered that Carr was infected?

As reported by WIS10, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (SCDPH) confirmed on Monday that the rare single-cell organism had gotten into the preteen’s body shortly after the July 4 holiday.

“The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) was made aware of one case of Naegleria fowleri in our state the week of July 7. Naegleria fowleri is not required to be reported to DPH. The agency does not track infections from the amoeba and does not provide information about or comment on individual cases, including the person’s condition,” the department told the news station in a statement. “Recreational water users should assume that Naegleria fowleri is present in warm freshwater; however, the risk of infection is very low. There are less than 10 cases annually in the United States. While rare, Naegleria fowleri is nearly always fatal.”

Carr died from complications of the free‑living amoeboflagellate on July 18. His relatives confirmed the sad news on July 24 and shared that he caught it while swimming in Lake Murray near Columbia, South Carolina.

“Jaysen’s family is grieving this unthinkable loss, but they are also grateful at the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community,” Tyler Bailey, the family’s lawyer, said in an exclusive statement sent to WIS10. “The family has many questions about how and why Jaysen died and wants to do everything in their power to ensure this doesn’t happen to another family.”

The medical staff at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital – Midlands cared for Carr while he endured the effects of Naegleria fowleri, which Bailey mentioned the family was grateful “for their dedicated care and compassion for him and their entire family.”

What you should know about Naegleria fowleri

The CDC noted that Naegleria fowleri “naturally lives in the environment and thrives in heat” and enters the body by going up the nose and into the brain. The typical environments it’s in are:

Warm fresh water like lakes, rivers, and ponds

Soil, including sediment at the bottom of lakes, rivers, and ponds

Naturally hot (geothermal) water like hot springs or hot sources of drinking water

Swimming pools, splash pads, surf parks, and other recreational venues that are poorly maintained or don’t have enough chlorine

Tap water

Warm water discharge from industrial or power plants

Water heaters

If someone has a concern that they or someone they know has contracted “brain-eating amoeba,” the CDC recommends not hesitating to get medical attention immediately if they suddenly experience fever, headache, vomiting, or neck stiffness, especially following time spent in warm freshwater where Naegleria fowleri is known to live.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Carr’s family.