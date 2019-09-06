In its latest report on Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financer who was charged with crimes related to child sexual abuse, the Department of Justice concludes that Epstein didn’t have a list implicating prominent associates and he died by suicide at a Manhattan prison in 2019. Per the BBC, the two-page report states that there is “no credible evidence” to prove Epstein blackmailed high-profile individuals.

What did conspiracy theories suggest about Jeffrey Epstein’s case?

Following Epstein’s death, conspiracy theories emerged from various sources, suggesting that he was murdered in prison in order to stop him from implicating government officials, celebrities and other well-known figures who may be connected to the sexual abuse charges he was facing.

FBI Director Kash Patel and deputy Dan Bongino were among those who initially questioned that Epstein died by suicide. However, the pair are now supporting the report view after joining Trump’s administration, the BBC reported.

How are conservatives reacting to the DOJ’s Jeffrey Epstein report?

Some of Trump’s most loyal supporters are dismayed by the DOJ’s latest report. Right-wing commentator Rogan O’Handley is among those who is calling out the administration.

“This is a shameful coverup to protect the most heinous elites,” O’Handley tweeted. “We were told multiple times the files would be released and now it looks like backroom deals have been made to keep them hidden.”

He added, “You’re telling me the only publicly known client was a member of the UK Royal Family and this blackmail operation didn’t cascade down to all levels of business & political power?”

Conservative lawmaker Anna Paulina Luna expressed her frustration with Epstein report earlier this year.

“I nor the task force were given or reviewed the Epstein documents being released today… A NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein’s phonebook,” Luna wrote. “THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!”

What is the Trump administration saying about Jeffrey Epstein?

On Monday, the White House said some of the files in the Epstein report are withheld because the details are “incredibly graphic.” Trump also deflected in April when he was asked to explain when the public would see new information on the case.

“I don’t know. I’ll speak to the attorney general about that,” Trump said at that time, per the BCC. “I really don’t know.”