Several JCPenney store locations across multiple states will shut their doors this weekend.
The longstanding retail chain confirmed that seven stores will close on Sunday. Blavity reported that the move was first announced in February when the company stated it would shut down a “handful” of locations.
“While we do not have plans to significantly reduce our store count, we expect a handful of JCPenney stores to close by mid-year,” the company said in the statement.
‘We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers‘
JCPenney said the closures are unrelated to the recent Catalyst Brands merger, which brought several popular retailers under one umbrella.
“The decision to close a store is never an easy one, but isolated closures do happen from time to time due to expiring lease agreements, market changes or other factors,” the company added.
“We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations,” the February statement continues, per Today.com. “We continue to work to make every dollar count for America’s diverse, working families and welcome them to shop at one of our ~650 other JCPenney stores across the country and at JCPenney.com.”
JCPenney faced setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Founded in 1902, JCPenney has served customers for over 120 years, offering clothing for every occasion along with household goods, bedding, appliances and more.
However, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020 due to the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the retailer has closed more than 200 stores, according to Newsweek.
List of Memorial Day weekend 2025 store closures for JCPenney
Seven locations are slated to close this weekend. Here’s a complete list of the closures, according to Today.com.
The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno, California
The Shops At Northfield in Denver, Colorado
Pine Ridge Mall in Pocatello, Idaho
West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kansas
Fox Run Mall in Newington, New Hampshire
Asheville Mall in Asheville, North Carolina
Charleston Town Center in Charleston, West Virginia