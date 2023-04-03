‘We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers ‘

JCPenney said the closures are unrelated to the recent Catalyst Brands merger, which brought several popular retailers under one umbrella.

“The decision to close a store is never an easy one, but isolated closures do happen from time to time due to expiring lease agreements, market changes or other factors,” the company added.

“We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations,” the February statement continues, per Today.com. “We continue to work to make every dollar count for America’s diverse, working families and welcome them to shop at one of our ~650 other JCPenney stores across the country and at JCPenney.com.”