San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is making waves both on and off the court. Whether he’s locking in on game day or serving bold fashion statements, the 21-year-old embraces versatility at every turn. Fresh off his trip to the NBA Paris Games, Sochan gave us a glimpse into his world—one that seamlessly blends sports, self-expression and style.

Fashion As a Statement

Sochan’s eclectic style has become an extension of his personality. “I like to try a lot of different things. I don’t want to fit into one box,” he told Blavity. “One day, I may wear something more casual, the next I may wear a custom suit. I like to explore different colors and patterns. I think it’s a cool way to express yourself.”

His ability to mix and match aesthetics has cemented him as one of the league’s most fashion-forward players. From vibrant hairstyles to tunnel fits that keep fans talking, Sochan is clearly in his element when it comes to style.

While in Paris, Sochan partnered with Alo, a brand known for its ability to bridge performance wear with fashion. The collaboration felt like a seamless extension of his lifestyle. “This partnership with Alo felt like a natural fit,” he said. “They set the standard in the stylish athleisure category, so I was drawn to the brand from the start. Since I’m always on the go, I need outfits that feel good but also keep me looking put together. Their styles are simple, stylish and easy to mix and match.”

Life in Paris: A Day in Sochan’s Shoes

Attending the NBA Paris Games was more than just about basketball. “Every day was different and really busy, but it was such a cool experience you had to take advantage of it,” Sochan shared.

Photo: Alo

Between game prep, media obligations and catching up with fans, Sochan also found time to embrace Paris’ fashion and sports scenes. “I got to sit front row at the Louis Vuitton show, which was really cool,” he said. “The whole team went to the PSG game another day. I’m a huge football [soccer] fan, so that was a lot of fun. But at the end of the day, we were there for work. So, it was important to stay focused, make sure we were getting the rest we needed and that we could play two great games. The fans in Paris did not disappoint.”

Fashion and the NBA: A Perfect Crossover

The NBA has increasingly become a platform for players to showcase their unique styles. Sochan embraces this cultural shift. “I like to think I’m one of the most fashionable players in the league,” he said. “It’s cool to see how everyone shows their personality and unique style in the tunnel walks. It seems like every year, there’s more crossover between sports and fashion, and I think it’s really exciting.”

Sochan isn’t planning on slowing down when it comes to experimenting with fashion. “I’ll always use fashion for self-expression. I want to keep evolving. Every day is an opportunity to try something new,” he said.