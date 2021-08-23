NBA San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama has been selected for this year’s All-Star game.

On Thursday, 14 NBA players, including the Rookie of the Year, were selected as members of the reserve pool for the Feb. 16 event.

This career move is NBA history. Wembanyama is the fourth Spurs player to play in an All-Star Game. According to The Associated Press, former All-Star Spurs include Alvin Robertson, David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson spoke highly of Wembanyama’s chances of being selected as an All-Star player this year.

“It’s just a testament to his first year and a half in this league and the work he put in prior to that and trusting the process of trying to get incrementally better, not skipping steps,” the AP reported Johnson said. “And then, obviously, that allows the talent and unique skill set to shine through.”

The Eastern Conference’s players include Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Indiana’s Pascal Siakam, Cleveland’s Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard, and Miami’s Tyler Herro.

Additionally, among the West’s top players are Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards of Minnesota, Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers, Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis, Alperen Sengun of Houston and Jalen Williams of Oklahoma City.

This year’s All-Star Game is the first year with a redesigned schedule. As a result, there will be three games, and the 24 players will be drafted into three teams of eight.

Furthermore, CBS42 reported that two-time Olympic gold medalist Devin Booker of Phoenix and Atlanta guard Trae Young are among the star players not chosen.

Here’s the full list of reserves and starters:

2025 All-Star Roster

Eastern Conference reserves:

Damian Lillard , Milwaukee Bucks

, Milwaukee Bucks Darius Garland , Cleveland Cavaliers

, Cleveland Cavaliers Jaylen Brown , Boston Celtics

, Boston Celtics Cade Cunningham , Detroit Pistons

, Detroit Pistons Tyler Herro , Miami Heat

, Miami Heat Evan Mobley , Cleveland Cavaliers

, Cleveland Cavaliers Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Western Conference reserves:

Anthony Edwards , Minnesota Timberwolves

, Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Davis , Los Angeles Lakers

, Los Angeles Lakers James Harden , LA Clippers

, LA Clippers Jaren Jackson Jr. , Memphis Grizzlies

, Memphis Grizzlies Alperen Sengun , Houston Rockets

, Houston Rockets Jalen Williams , Oklahoma City Thunder

, Oklahoma City Thunder Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Eastern Conference starters:

Jalen Brunson , New York Knicks

, New York Knicks Donovan Mitchell , Cleveland Cavaliers

, Cleveland Cavaliers Karl-Anthony Towns , New York Knicks

, New York Knicks Jayson Tatum , Boston Celtics

, Boston Celtics Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Western Conference starters: