“Thank you @keith_lee125 @ron.geezy for supporting local restaurants like us in the DMV showing our team love. 10 years ago we were selling food out of our dorm room at @howard1867 and now we’re here,” the caption of an Instagram post read. “We recently took a huge loss with our H street location having a fire. @keith_lee125 heard about us being a Howard University and DC community staple so we made sure he tasted our perseverance and passion on every plate. Big up ya self Keith!!”

Shortly after Lee’s visit, the original building was destroyed in an electrical fire. The co-owners stated that Lee paid for 200 meals for patrons and that his $2,000 tip would be used toward funding the necessary repairs.