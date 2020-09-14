Before resigning from Congress in 2012 amid health challenges and the campaign finance scandal, Jackson had a promising career within the Democratic Party. In addition to serving as a congressman since 1995, Jackson was also co-chair of Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. Even after his scandal, the current letter is the latest show of support for Jackson from Democrats over the years. His father, famed civil rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr., has advocated for his son. The elder Jackson, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988, was recently honored during this year’s Democratic National Convention. Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly, who took over from Jackson Jr. as representative of Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District, has also advocated for his pardon.

So far, Biden has issued relatively few presidential pardons. But with his time as president ending in January, advocates for Jackson Jr. and other clemency-seekers appear hopeful that Biden will step up his use of the pardon power before he leaves office.