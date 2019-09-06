A popular chocolate store in Baltimore is continuing to delight its customers with irresistible treats in an inspiring environment. Jinji Fraser, who opened Jinji Chocolate in 2012 with her father, has been providing mouth-watering dairy- and gluten-free chocolate which is made of cacao harvested by hand.

The vibrant shop, approved by Blavity’s Off the Shelves, is found at a location in the Baltimore neighborhood of Waverly and is decorated with bright lights and handwritten cards that describe the ingredients of the treats.

Fraser feels gratified when she sees her customers feeling comfortable in the shop.

“I want people to feel like it’s a home space for them and be proud of it,” Fraser told the Baltimore Beat. “I want people to have their families come this holiday season and be like, ‘I can’t wait to show you this chocolate shop that moved in.'”