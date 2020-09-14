Former President Joe Biden released a statement on Sunday revealing that he had recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer. While Biden’s announcement noted the aggressive nature of his cancer, prostate cancer is generally amenable to treatment.

As the country waits to hear what happens next for the former president, the general reaction to his news has been mostly gracious.

Biden’s health announcement and what could happen next

A statement released from Biden’s personal office on Sunday announced, “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.” Noting that it was a “more aggressive form” of cancer, the statement mentioned, “the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

ABC News reported that this isn’t the first time that Biden has dealt with cancer. Prior to taking office as president, Biden had Mohs surgery to remove non-melanoma skin cancers, and in 2023, he had a cancerous lesion removed from his chest.

The National Institutes of Health estimates that over 300,000 people will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year, making it the most common form of cancer among men in the United States. Prostate cancer tends to be a slow-developing and treatable form of cancer, with 98% of people surviving at least five years after diagnosis. Biden’s cancer received a Gleason score of 9 out of a possible 10; this is a measure of the likelihood of the cancer spreading, and that likelihood has been judged as high for Biden. Given the type of cancer Biden has and its spread to his bone, likely treatment could include hormone therapy, but surgery is unlikely.

Reactions to Biden’s news

The initial reactions to Biden’s announcement have mostly been kind and sympathetic. Former Vice President Kamala Harris offered well-wishes on behalf of herself and her husband, Doug Emhoff, adding, “Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership.”

“Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace,” former President Barack Obama said on behalf of himself and his wife, Michelle, referencing the investments that Biden spearheaded for cancer research following the death of his son Beau from a form of brain cancer.

However, some conservatives have struck a more negative tone. Most notably, Donald Trump Jr. followed up a retweet of well-wishes with a conspiracy-laden tweet, pinned to his profile as of Monday morning, saying, “What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” This response both misrepresents Jill Biden’s credentials, as she holds a doctorate in education, and perpetuates criticism of the Biden White House for allegedly downplaying cognitive and physical health concerns about Biden during his presidency.

So far, President Donald Trump has been measured and gracious in his response, with the White House’s official account retweeting his tweet mentioning that he and first lady Melania Trump “extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

There is a lot of uncertainty about what Biden’s health crisis will mean for his future, and the limited information available presently gives both cause for concern and reasons for hope. For now, though, Biden has significant support behind him as he deals with this latest challenge.