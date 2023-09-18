Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer that affects men. Understanding what it is, who is at risk and how it can be treated is important for staying healthy. The prostate is a small gland in a man’s body that is about the size of a walnut and is located below the bladder but in front of the rectum. The prostate’s main job is to help make semen, which is the fluid that carries sperm. As men get older, the prostate can change.

Sometimes, it grows larger (a condition called benign prostatic hyperplasia), or in more serious cases, cancer cells may grow in the prostate. These cells can sometimes spread to other parts of the body, like the bones or lymph nodes. Some prostate cancers grow slowly and may not cause serious problems, but others can grow quickly and become life-threatening. Here’s everything you need to know about this condition in simple terms.

Who Is Most at Risk?

(CDC/Unsplash)

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men, especially in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), roughly one in eight men will be diagnosed with this form of cancer during their lifetime. While it usually grows slowly and can often be treated if found early, when found later it can be more aggressive and harder to treat.

Unlike breast cancer, women are not at risk of developing prostate cancer because they do not have a prostate gland. However, certain men are more likely to get prostate cancer than others. Risk factors include:

Age: Men over 50 are more likely to get prostate cancer.

Men over 50 are more likely to get prostate cancer. Race: Black men have the highest risk. They are also more likely to get aggressive forms of the disease.

Black men have the highest risk. They are also more likely to get aggressive forms of the disease. Family history: If a father or brother had prostate cancer, the chances of getting it are higher.

If a father or brother had prostate cancer, the chances of getting it are higher. Lifestyle: Poor diet, lack of exercise and obesity can increase the risk.

What Are the Warning Signs?

In many cases, there are no signs at first. But some men may notice:

Difficulty urinating

Needing to pee often, especially at night

Weak or interrupted urine flow

Blood in the urine or semen

Pain in the hips, back, or chest

If any of these symptoms are discovered, it’s important to talk to a doctor. Regular visits with your healthcare professional are important for finding prostate cancer early, even before symptoms appear. There are two main tests doctors use:

PSA blood test: This test checks the level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in the blood. High levels can be a sign of prostate cancer. Digital rectal exam (DRE): A doctor checks the prostate by feeling it through the rectum to see if it’s enlarged or feels unusual.

Types and Stages of Prostate Cancer

(Fortune Vieyra/Unsplash)

Prostate cancer can be more aggressive in Black men. They are more likely to get it at a younger age and may have a higher chance of dying from it. That’s why early testing is especially important for Black men starting around age 40 to 45, depending on family history.

Not all prostate cancers are the same. Some are slow-growing and may never cause problems while others may be aggressive and grow quickly. Adenocarcinoma is the most common type which usually starts in the cells that make prostate fluid. Small cell carcinoma and other rare types tend to be more aggressive and are typically less common.

As for stages:

Stage I: Cancer is small and only in the prostate.

Cancer is small and only in the prostate. Stage II: Cancer is still in the prostate but may be larger.

Cancer is still in the prostate but may be larger. Stage III: Cancer has spread outside the prostate to nearby tissues.

Cancer has spread outside the prostate to nearby tissues. Stage IV: Cancer has spread to other parts of the body.

What Happens if You’re Diagnosed?

Getting a cancer diagnosis can be scary, but there are many treatment options. What happens next depends on how early the cancer was found and how aggressive it is. Treatments may include:

Active surveillance: If the cancer is slow-growing, doctors may just keep an eye on it.

If the cancer is slow-growing, doctors may just keep an eye on it. Surgery: Removing the prostate (called a prostatectomy).

Removing the prostate (called a prostatectomy). Radiation therapy: Using high-energy rays to kill cancer cells.

Using high-energy rays to kill cancer cells. Hormone therapy: Reducing the body’s hormones that help cancer grow.

Reducing the body’s hormones that help cancer grow. Chemotherapy: Using drugs to kill cancer cells, especially if it has spread.

Using drugs to kill cancer cells, especially if it has spread.

Treatment can cause side effects like tiredness, problems urinating or trouble with sexual function. Not everyone experiences these problems, and doctors work hard to help manage side effects. The good news is that many men recover from prostate cancer. If found early, it’s one of the most treatable types of cancer.

Research shows that the younger a person is when detected, coupled with an earlier stage (which means the cancer is less likely to have spread) can result in very good five-year survival rates that often exceed 95%. Some men go into remission, which means there are no signs of cancer after treatment. Others may need ongoing care to keep the cancer under control.

Frequently Asked Questions

What race has the highest rate of prostate cancer?

Black men have the highest rate of prostate cancer. They are also more likely to get aggressive forms and may have a higher chance of dying from it. This is why regular checkups are especially important for Black men.

What is the life expectancy of a person with prostate cancer?

Life expectancy depends on how early the cancer is found and how aggressive it is. Many men with early-stage prostate cancer live long, healthy lives. If the cancer is caught early, the 5-year survival rate is well over 95%. Even if it spreads, treatments can often help people live for many years.

Can a man live a normal life without a prostate?

Many men live normal lives after having their prostate removed. Some may experience changes, like needing more time to control their bladder or changes in sexual function. But with support and treatment, they can still live full, happy lives.