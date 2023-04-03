John Deere, the world’s largest manufacturer of agricultural machinery, has addressed and debunked recent reports claiming the company abruptly froze its U.S. manufacturing, stating that it remains committed to domestic production and employment opportunities nationwide.
“Our commitment to delivering value for our customers includes ongoing investment in advanced products, solutions, and manufacturing capabilities,” John Deere Chairman and CEO John May said in a statement on the company website.
What is John Deere saying?
“Over the next decade, we will continue to make significant investments in our core U.S. market. This underscores our dedication to innovation and growth while staying cost-competitive in a global market,” he added.
John Deere invests in long-term U.S. manufacturing
According to the website, John Deere has invested more than $20 billion in the U.S. manufacturing market for the next 10 years.
While unverified reports suggest that a shutdown of U.S. production could harm agriculture and local jobs, the company stated it remains “committed to building and growing right here at home.”
John Deere, founded in 1837, is known for providing employment opportunities for American workers. From its workforce development and apprenticeship programs to its on-the-job training and mentorship, the company ensures that everyone has the opportunity to advance their careers in U.S. manufacturing.
Additionally, the company employs over 30,000 workers across 16 states, producing equipment for various industries, including agriculture, construction, landscaping, and more.
Where did the rumor originate?
Several websites posted articles titled “John Deere Freezes US Production” in early June, citing the company’s strategy to adapt to economic challenges and rising production costs.
John Deere investors strike down conservative proposal
In February, John Deere investors voted down a resolution supporting the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, Reuters reported.
The resolution was filed by the National Legal and Policy Center, a conservative-leaning Washington think tank, which called on the company to report its racial and gender-hiring statistics. However, John Deere opposed the proposal, stating that it would not be beneficial for its shareholders.
Although shareholders did not endorse anti-DEI measures, the company’s executives have faced mounting pressure from Republicans to scale back such initiatives well before President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this year targeting DEI programs.
John Deere became one of the first U.S. companies to eliminate social awareness programs, including LGBTQ+ pride events, in July, per Reuters.