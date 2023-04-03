John Deere invests in long-term U.S. manufacturing

According to the website, John Deere has invested more than $20 billion in the U.S. manufacturing market for the next 10 years.

While unverified reports suggest that a shutdown of U.S. production could harm agriculture and local jobs, the company stated it remains “committed to building and growing right here at home.”

John Deere, founded in 1837, is known for providing employment opportunities for American workers. From its workforce development and apprenticeship programs to its on-the-job training and mentorship, the company ensures that everyone has the opportunity to advance their careers in U.S. manufacturing.

Additionally, the company employs over 30,000 workers across 16 states, producing equipment for various industries, including agriculture, construction, landscaping, and more.