Recent graduates of the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) made history this past weekend.

According to a press release, more than 4,200 graduates, the largest in the university’s history, graduated on May 30 and May 31 from SCAD. Award-winning artist, musician and composer Jon Batiste served as the commencement speaker and performer for both of the ceremonies held at the Savannah Convention Center in Savannah on Friday and the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta on Saturday.

Key takeaways from Jon Batiste’s speech

“We are in collaboration with everyone who has ever existed and the project that we are creating is called life,” Batiste said during his address. “You have these opportunities to really decide how you want to spend your time and how you want to marshal your power.”

He added, “You have been prepared as much as possible, but the thing that you cannot prepare for, that I urge you to you be at peace with, is to be at peace with the unexpected. And to use that power that you have within to shape the world around you and take it forward as you see fit.”

What does SCAD offer, and what is it most recognized for?

Known for its comprehensive art and design programs, SCAD offers more degree programs and specializations than any other art and design university.

Moreover, the institution is recognized for equipping its students with the tools and resources necessary to pursue and succeed in creative careers by focusing both on practical application and industry connections.

“I am so excited to be here to share this moment with you,” Batiste told the graduates during his speech. “So thank you for being who you are, and remember that that’s all you ever need to be. I love you even if I don’t know you, and I’ll see you on the other side.”

In addition to his performance and address, Batiste was awarded an honorary doctorate by SCAD President Paula Wallace.