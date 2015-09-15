The first batch of news has come out about this year’s SCAD Savannah Film Festival, including the first list of honorees, as well as the opening film.

Taking place from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, the opening film will be Apple Original Films’ Blitz, the World War II-set film from Steve McQueen. The filmmaker will also receive the Outstanding Achievement in Directing Award honor.

Other honorees have been announced, such as Jharrel Jerome (Unstoppable), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) and Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez). Per the festival, honorees are expected to receive their award, and participate in moderate conversations and masterclasses with SCAD acting, film and television students.

Additionally, Netflix’s The Piano Lesson will be honored with the Inaugural Ensemble Award, with stars Danielle Deadwyler, John David Washington, Skyler Aleece Smith and Michael Potts on-hand, as well as director Malcolm Washington. The Piano Lesson is also screening on opening night.

First SCAD Film Festival nominees:

Annette Bening will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at a screening of her 1990 film The Grifters.

Jerry Bruckheimer will receive the Legend of Entertainment Award at an In Conversation event discussing his career.

Colman Domingo will receive the Spotlight Award at a screening of Sing Sing.

Karla Sofía Gascón will receive the Distinguished Performance Award at a screening of Emilia Pérez.

Jharrel Jerome will receive the Lumiere Award at a screening of Unstoppable.

Richard Linklater will receive the Lifetime Achievement in Screenwriting Award at a screening of Hit Man.

Mikey Madison will receive the Breakthrough Award at a screening of Anora.

Isabela Merced will receive the Rising Star Award at a screening of Alien: Romulus.

Lupita Nyong’o will receive the Virtuoso Award at a screening of The Wild Robot.

Daisy Ridley will receive the Lumiere Award in recognition of her current projects Magpie and Young Woman and the Sea.

Sebastian Stan will receive the Maverick Award at a screening of A Different Man.

“This year’s honorees epitomize the extraordinary breadth of talent within the world of cinema, from seasoned veterans to Hollywood’s rising stars,” said Christina Routhier, Executive Director of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, in a statement. “I am thrilled for our students and attendees to witness the incredible star power coming to Savannah.”

On The Piano Lesson‘s honor, Routhier said, “We’re excited to present our inaugural Ensemble Award to the extraordinary cast of The Piano Lesson, whose collective talent brings August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play vibrantly to the screen. It is an honor to recognize these exceptional artists including Danielle Deadwyler and John David Washington who give knockout performances in this powerful film along with the rest of this stellar cast as impeccably directed by Malcom Washington.”

The rest of the schedule for the festival will be released at a later date.