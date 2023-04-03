Capehart and Daniels are the newest co-hosts for The Weekend

GLAAD reported that Capehart and Daniels will start their new roles on the expanded weekend program The Weekend, which will air in late April. The show will be live from Washington, D.C., from 7 to 10 a.m. ET on Saturdays and Sundays, with both seasoned journalists offering their political analysis on the latest news coming out of the U.S. capital.

In early March, Daniels shared the exciting news in an Instagram post while touting his new position as senior Washington correspondent for MSNBC’s news gathering team. He also acknowledged Symone Sanders, Michael Steele and Alicia Menendez, the former co-hosts of the show.

“Some really exciting news: Very soon, I’ll be joining MSNBC as a co-host of “The Weekend” and also join their new newsgathering team as Senior Washington Correspondent,” Daniels wrote in a March 3 post.

He continued, “I’m excited and nervous and all the feelings but most importantly honored that I get to pick up the helm from the fabulous @symonedsanders, @chairman_steele and @aliciamenendezxo.”