An audio recording obtained by Rolling Stone has reportedly revealed that actor Jonathan Majors admitted to strangling his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari in 2022.

According to Rolling Stone, he allegedly said this days after after Majors allegedly slammed Jabbari into a car, dragged her inside their home and strangled her. When the former couple had another heated confrontation days later, the conversation was captured in an audio recording.

What did Jonathan Majors allegedly say during the confrontation with Grace Jabbari?

In the recording obtained by Rolling Stone, Jabbari confronted the actor about the alleged attack that happened days earlier. Majors is heard saying he is “ashamed” of what happened and how he “has never been aggressive with a woman before.”

“I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you,” he said.

Jabbari, who outlined the brutal details of the alleged attack when she filed her lawsuit against Majors, mentioned the same accusations in the audio recording — saying, “You strangled me and pushed me against the car.”

Majors then reportedly revealed the admission shortly before the recording ended: “Yeah, towards you,” he said.

What allegedly started the conflict between Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari?

The conflict between Majors and Jabbari allegedly started when the actor became upset about his girlfriend going to a pub with a friend and then bringing the friend back to their home. In a previously released audio recording, Majors is heard saying he was losing his temper.

Majors said he was expecting Jabbari to support him like Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama would do for their husbands.

Jabbari said in her lawsuit that the issue escalated in September 2022 when Majors allegedly “became physically aggressive” and pushed her “so hard that it bruised her backside.” The lawsuit stated that Jabbari tried to leave the house, but Majors “picked Grace up in the air and threw her against the hood of her car.”

When did Jonathan Majors get arrested for assault?

Majors was arrested in New York City in 2023 and found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree. He was also charged with recklessly causing physical injury and harassment in the second degree, per The Hollywood Reporter. Majors was fired from Marvel Studios afterward. He was also facing another civil lawsuit until Jabbari dropped the case in November 2024.