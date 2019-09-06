Actor Jonathan Majors opened up about the sexual abuse he faced as a child, revealing that he was only 9 years old when he experienced “sexual abuse from both men and women.” The 35-year-old star shared his story in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, adding that he was 8 years old when his father left him, leaving him vulnerable to abuse by people who were supposed to care for him.

“In the absence of a father. I was f***ed up,” Majors told The Hollywood Reporter.

What did Jonathan Majors say to his mother about facing abuse as a child?

Majors, who is close with his mother, said he discussed his experience with her, and she apologized for failing to protect him.

“I’m like, ‘It’s not even an issue, Mom. I just want you to know,’” the actor said about their conversation. “And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it, because it’s something that was in our family.”

Why did Jonathan Majors get arrested in New York City in 2023?

Majors faced another setback in 2023 when he was arrested in New York City for allegedly getting into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The actor was found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree, as well as recklessly causing physical injury and harassment in the second degree. Following his conviction, Marvel Studios fired him. Jabbari later dropped a separate civil lawsuit she filed against him in November.

Majors said he is now beginning to understand how his childhood experiences have shaped his actions as an adult.

“There are no excuses, but by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself,” he said.

When does Jonathan Majors’ latest movie appear in theaters?

Majors is now preparing for the release of Magazine Dreams, his first film since his trial. The movie, which follows the story of an aspiring bodybuilder, is set to hit theaters on March 21. Majors filmed the project before his 2023 arrest, and it previously screened at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

The actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he is “absolutely” determined to continue acting, but acknowledged that the decision is out of his hands.

“I don’t have a studio. And I’ve given up control,” he said.