Michael B. Jordan is giving praise to Jonathan Majors in a show of public solidarity with his Creed III co-star.

The Sinners star talked about his friendship with Majors and if he would work with the embattled star again in a new interview with GQ Magazine, as reported by Variety.

In the article, Jordan praised Majors for his resilience in the face of his nearly career-ending scandal involving harassment and assault accusations made by ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, resulting in Majors’ conviction.

Jordan said it was a “tough situation” to watch Majors go through, but “he’s doing great.” He also said that Majors “just got engaged” to current girlfriend and actor, Meagan Good.

“I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it,” he said. “I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy.”

Jordan also emphatically confirmed that he would work with Majors again in the future.

“Yes. Yes,” he said.

Majors’ post-conviction career seems to be picking up steam. Last year, he booked his first role post-scandal as the lead in the supernatural thriller Merciless, directed by Denis Villeneuve’s brother Martin Villeneuve. His critically acclaimed Sundance film Magazine Dreams, the last role before his scandal, is also finally set for theatrical release by Briarcliff Entertainment March 21.

Sinners, Jordan’s 1920s vampire film with director and collaborator Ryan Coogler, is set for a April 18 release by Warner Bros.