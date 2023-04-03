“The emotional trauma that this video ignites for African Americans is deplorable. The use of this demeaning term is not only offensive but also perpetuates the systemic racism that the NAACP has fought against for over a century. It is particularly concerning when such language comes from individuals in positions of influence and authority within our educational institutions and business communities,” it added.

Spanos gave an apology and ‘humbly’ asked for forgiveness

Meanwhile, Spanos released an apology and asked for forgiveness in a press conference.

“To members of my community who are Black and brown, I want to say how truly sorry I am for my language and my behavior,” he said. “I humbly ask for your forgiveness for the pain I have caused.”

He continued, “The video captured a heated family confrontation in which I intentionally used the most ugly language known to me to lash out in anger. I repeatedly used the n-word to inflict pain on another person and sarcastically stated that I was a racist. I was wrong for not walking away from that volatile situation. I was wrong for responding in anger with hateful language. I was wrong for using a racist term that has caused great trauma in our country, our community and to our neighbors. I was also wrong to state sarcastically in the video that I am a racist.”

At the press conference, he was joined by Black leaders in York County. Spanos said members of Confronting Racism Coalition, the Black Ministers Association of York County and the local chapter of the NAACP reached out to “to challenge and correct” him.

“We believe the statements made by Mr. Spanos are not just careless words but issues of the heart,” said Pastor Bill Kerney, president of the Black Ministers Association, who also said Spanos’ outburst gave voice to “racism and hateful bigotry.”

He added, “We encouraged him to look deeper into his own soul and seek a change of heart from the God who changes us.”