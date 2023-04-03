Chiles also included Beyoncé’s signature Renaissance pose after her second tumbling pass, her shoulder shake from “Run the World” as well as the final pose she struck at the end of her “Everybody Mad” dance break at Coachella, according to Time.

By choosing a modern soundtrack, Chiles departs from the songs traditionally used in gymnastics. Rules indicate floor routines should not include music with lyrics.

“She’s there to make an impact and she’s there to empower other gymnasts to just be themselves,” BJ Das, UCLA’s assistant coach, who choreographed the routine, told the Los Angeles Times.