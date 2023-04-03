Jordan Chiles is competing in her second Olympics this year. She’s chosen to pay homage to Beyoncé through her floor routine, which she performed over the weekend in the qualifying rounds. The 23-year-old chose several tracks from the iconic musician’s catalog, including “My House,” “Energy” and “Lose My Breath” by Destiny’s Child.
Chiles also included Beyoncé’s signature Renaissance pose after her second tumbling pass, her shoulder shake from “Run the World” as well as the final pose she struck at the end of her “Everybody Mad” dance break at Coachella, according to Time.
Jordan Chiles floor routine to Beyonce!! Is awesome🔥🔥🔥🔥 #OlympicGames #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/2Ir91X1Z8w
— Stacey (@Stacey_monamour) July 29, 2024
By choosing a modern soundtrack, Chiles departs from the songs traditionally used in gymnastics. Rules indicate floor routines should not include music with lyrics.
“She’s there to make an impact and she’s there to empower other gymnasts to just be themselves,” BJ Das, UCLA’s assistant coach, who choreographed the routine, told the Los Angeles Times.
View this post on Instagram
The gymnast has expressed her love for Beyoncé in the past.
“If you guys want to know what my motto is this year, my motto is ‘I’m that girl,’” she said in an interview for Olympics Gymnastics in reference to Beyoncé’s first track off her Renaissance album. “Because I feel like I’ve proved enough to this world that I feel like I don’t have to express a lot. I don’t have to, you know, change anything, and I can just be authentic to who I want to be.”
Chiles also commissioned a custom-made leotard matching one of Beyoncé’s tour outfits for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, according to NBC Philadelphia.
Y’all Beyoncé sent Jordan Chiles a personally signed message on her Cowboy Carter vinyl, oh my god. pic.twitter.com/iEQjqMIm5U
— nick 🤍 (@jadeschuso) July 18, 2024
Beyoncé took notice of Chiles ahead of the Paris Olympics. The 38-time Grammy winner sent the young gymnast a signed copy of her latest album, Cowboy Carter, along with a personalized note that read, “I always watch you with pride and admiration! Thank you for repping us.”
Chiles performed with the third-highest qualifying score leading to the women’s floor final. Her teammate Simone Biles and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade are ahead of her.
Chiles is set to perform her floor routine again on August 5.