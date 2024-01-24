Competing at the Olympics can be an emotional rollercoaster for even the most seasoned of athletes. No one reflected this better at the 2024 Paris Games than 23-year-old Black gymnast Jordan Chiles, who was shockingly stripped of her medal by the International Olympic Committee. Those representing Team USA in the competitive sport felt the weight of the world on their shoulders during their individual and group routines. However, after Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw in Tokyo at the 2021 Games, they knew their fans, country and coaches would support them no matter what happened, taking some of the pressure off their quest for perfection. With Jordan Chiles’ bronze medal being taken away from her on a technicality, USA Gymnastics is standing firmly behind their champion, but dealing with all the drama certainly hasn’t been easy.

Why Does Jordan Chiles Have to Return Her Olympic Gymnastics Medal?

(Photo: Jamie Squire via Getty Images)

It all began during the women’s floor final competition, which Chiles initially finished in fifth place with a score of 13.666. Feeling as though judges had missed a dance element of the Oregon native’s performance, Team USA launched an appeal requesting a second look. “The inquiry that was filed was about something very specific that she was not credited for that they believe she should be, and the judges accepted the inquiry,” sports writer Beau Dure explained to The Guardian. While Chiles’ floor routine was being re-examined, cameras caught Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosa celebrating early, presuming bronze was hers. However, judges upgraded the American’s score to secure her third place, shifting her competitor down to fourth.

“It was heartbreaking to watch in real-time,” Dure admitted. “To have it go back the other way, to take it away from Chiles, has been horrifying to her.” With the Olympics being one of the most competitive feats, it should come as no surprise that the Romanian team appealed this call to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The organization handles fast-track hearings related to competitors in quickly approaching events, such as doping accusations days before an event. As Dure pointed out, the appeal even being accepted suggests there’s “not that much dispute that [Chiles] placed higher than Barbosa.” Still, Romania’s fight was successful as they claimed Team USA contested Charles Mark just four seconds outside of the one-minute limit.

How Is USA Gymnastics Defending Their Star?

With Barbosa now being recognized as the third-place medalist, USA Gymnastics is going above and beyond to make sure Jordan Chiles’ bronze stays in her possession. They responded to the CAS ruling with video evidence in support of their athlete, allegedly showing the inquiry was made within one minute; nevertheless, CAS is refusing to rehear the case. While some would give up at this point, American athletes and sports enthusiasts are determined to see justice served.

The organization’s next plan is to go to higher courts in Switzerland, though such bold action doesn’t guarantee success. “I think that what may have to happen is public pressure on the International Olympic Committee to say, ‘Look, it has been established that her score was incorrectly given. If this new evidence holds up, that the inquiry was filed on time, how can you possibly stand behind the decision to take the medal away from Jordan Chiles?” Dure explained.

It’s worth noting that the Romanian federation isn’t interested in taking Jordan Chiles’ bronze, but they would settle for duplicate medals awarded to Team USA and Barbosa. Theree is precedent for awarding a duplicate medal when they realize that the judges have just messed everything up entirely,” the sports writer added. “If the IOC is denying it because they want to save face, it’s spectacularly backfiring.”

Fellow Olympian Dominique Dawes Speaks Out

(Eric Feferberg/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Dure, CAS moved too quickly with their initial decision, which is what caused things to become so messy amongst the gymnasts. Former Olympian Dominique Dawes agrees, and she spoke out with some advice for Chiles as she navigates this confusing time. “I think the focus is how much of an emotional roller coaster this continues to be for Jordan Chiles. She went and did the best floor routine she could possibly do, and the error happened with the judges,” the Black icon told TMZ Sports.

“The judges missed a dance element that should have brought her score up by one-tenth of a point. They missed it. Then, her coach beelined toward the table to be able to protest it. Protested it. And she got that additional tenth and that’s why Jordan Chiles was awarded, initially, the bronze and medal and was in the initial Olympic medal ceremony experience. Now, look what’s happening. I don’t understand,” Dawes added. On the bright side, she’s confident that her fellow gymnast will come out of this with strengthened character and more life experience. After all, she did make history on the first-ever all-Black podium alongside Biles and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade!