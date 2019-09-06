As Jordan Chiles Is Stripped Of Her Bronze Medal, U.S. Olympic Officials Are Appealing And USA Gymnastics Says It Has Video Footage To Prove Her Win

After she learned of the ruling, Chiles took to her social media to write, “I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health, thank you.”

People have been furious over the decision to strip Chiles, who also won gold with the rest of Team USA in the team all-around, of her bronze floor rotuine medal.

This is what broke them. Three Black women champions basking in joy & sisterhood was too much. Jordan Chiles will always be an Olympic gold medalist to me. I hope she's surrounded with love right now. pic.twitter.com/jRfLcytV3Q — Dr. Tracy (@tracyrenee70) August 10, 2024

all of the United States protecting Jordan Chiles’ medal today pic.twitter.com/ZG8l87Gkye — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) August 11, 2024

This happened, and it will never disappear. Jordan Chiles will always be the *rightful* bronze medalist for the Summer 2024 women's floor finals. pic.twitter.com/kum9ZEDLb0 — ira. (@ilikesiestas) August 10, 2024

Jordan Chiles’ sister, Jazmin, called out racism on social media.

Jazmin wrote in part (as People reported), “Racism is real, it exists, it is alive and well. They have officially, 5 days later, stripped her of one her medals. Not because she didn’t win, not because she was drugged, not because she stepped out of bounds, not because she wasn’t good enough.”

She continued, “in the HISTORY of the Olympics NO ONE has ever been stripped of their medal for this. Also, there are only TWO ways you can be stripped of a medal. Cheating or Doping. She did neither.”

She later clarified some of her initial statements, saying that she racism she was talking about was “BEHIND the comments and vulgar and vile comments that are being made toward my sister,” and not that the other competitors were racist.

“Just give the other girls a bronze and leave it at that! Period,” she said.

Simone Biles and Suni Lee also chimed in.

“Sending you so much love Jordan,” Biles wrote on her Instagram Story. “Keep your chin up ‘Olympic champ’ we love you.”

Lee wrote on her Instagram Story, “All this talk about the athlete, what about the judges? Completely unacceptable, this is awful and I’m gutted for jordan.”