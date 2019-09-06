The four-time NCAA champion fell short in his quest for gold when he lost against Bulgaria’s Magomed Ramazanov in the semifinals. Brooks then regrouped to win his bronze medal match.

In his first Olympics, the 24-year-old wrestler started the tournament with two wins. He earned one of those wins against top-seeded Azamat Dauletbekov from Kazakhstan, defeating him 4-3. After defeating Dauletbekov, Brooks defeated Japan’s Hayato Ishiguro.

Brooks qualified for the Paris games after defeating David Taylor at the U.S. Olympic Trials. The superstar wrestler now owns an Olympic medal, four NCAA championships, a U23 world title and another championship from the U17 2017 Cadet Worlds. The Maryland native was also a four-time state champion at North Hagerstown High School in Hagerstown, Maryland.