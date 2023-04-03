“The first time that I finally realized that I wasn’t going to be able to be a typical athlete was the judging,” she says in the memoir, according to People. “I’m literally doing almost the exact same thing as any other person, but why am I not getting the same scores?”

As she grew up, she noticed the disparity between her and her peers only deepened.

“Everything was different,” Chiles said. “[Judges] didn’t know what to do with [me] because it was like, ‘She’s talented, yes, but she’s curvy,’ or people would tell me that I ‘look like a man’ or ‘you shouldn’t be here’ or ‘you don’t deserve to be in the sport.’”

The gymnast points to two role models while growing up. Shawn Johnson had a similar body type and Dominique Dawes was the only Black gymnast Chiles grew up watching.