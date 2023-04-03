In a recent interview with People, Biles says she’s been supporting Chiles through this difficult time.

“We’ve been FaceTiming, texting, just being girls,” Biles said. “I did talk to her on one of the days, and I was like, ‘You know what, Jordan, you have to feel all these feels. Don’t let these emotions stop you. This will be the healthiest way to get all of this out.'”