At the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Wednesday, Jordan Chiles spoke out about the devastation she faced after being stripped of her bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in August. Olympic officials instead gave the bronze medal to Romania’s Ana Bărbosu.

“The biggest thing that was taken from me was that it was the recognition of who I was. Not just my sport, but the person I am,” Chiles, who’s 23, said at the event, according to a report from People. “To me, everything that has gone on is not about the medal, it’s about my skin color.”