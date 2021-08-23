The University of North Carolina has disputed claims that Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of head football coach Bill Belichick, was banned from its football facilities.

Per Bleacher Report, the rumors come after a podcast episode by Pablo Torre of Meadowlark Media alleged to have spoken with sources. UNC released a statement affirming that Hudson is welcome at all team facilities. Additionally, it states she will continue managing Belichick’s personal brand activities outside of his university duties.

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities,” the statement reads per ESPN. “Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

Controversial CBS interview sparks backlash

Hudson, who manages Belichick’s media presence, earned attention during a recent CBS interview, where she interrupted to clarify that personal matters were off-limits. Belichick later criticized CBS for not focusing the interview exclusively on football as he promoted his book, The Art of Winning.

Following the public release of that exchange, Belichick released a statement defending his girlfriend.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview,” Belichick said. “I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book. After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”

In Torre’s report, sources close to Belichick’s family expressed concern about Hudson’s influence on the 73-year-old coach’s legacy.

Despite the university’s response, Torre claims that it does not negate the information provided by his sources at UNC and issued the following statement, ESPN reported:

“The University of North Carolina can choose to describe or change its position on Jordon Hudson’s involvement however it wishes, following the publication of our episode. We requested comment and filed dozens of FOIA requests that were not satisfied. And we stand by the specific reporting in our episode, which came from the highest levels of the football program.”