Joshua Riibe, who was seen with Konanki before her disappearance, is being considered a person of interest in the missing person’s case, according to a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office who spoke with WPXI News.

Konanki traveled with five female friends to Punta Cana and stayed at the Riu República Resort. On March 5, the group went for a walk on the beach with some guys they had met at the resort. Most of the group returned to the hotel for the night, Blavity and the New York Post reported.

Surveillance footage shows Konanki walking with a man, believed to be Riibe, a tourist from Iowa, after 4 a.m. on March 6. Law enforcement said they went for a swim, and a large wave reportedly caught the young woman, according to Blavity ABC News.