While the ruling is largely a victory for Willis and the prosecution in the election interference case, it may continue to fuel criticism of Willis from her detractors. Furthermore, Willis is still a potential target for Republicans in Washington, D.C., and in Georgia. In Congress, the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee has launched an investigation into Willis and her office’s use of federal funds, threatening Willis with contempt charges if she does not comply with a subpoena issued by the committee. Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed a new law allowing a Republican-controlled oversight board to remove prosecutors, a law that critics have worried is specifically targeted at Willis.

The coming weeks will show how much this ordeal will impact the RICO case against Trump and his associates, and it may be months before the full impact to Willis — who is up for reelection this fall — becomes clear.