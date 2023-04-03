JuJu Watkins is cementing her legacy in women’s basketball as she kicks off her sophomore year at the University of Southern California. According to ESPN, Watkins is celebrating a multiyear contract extension with Nike — one of women’s basketball’s most lucrative endorsement deals.
Per ESPN, Nike officials wrapped up negotiations with Watkins’ team on Tuesday. Watkins signed her first contract with Nike when she was still just a high school senior at Sierra Canyon in late 2022.
Watkins became the first high school athlete to sign with Klutch Sports Group, the agency currently representing her. She currently has an NIL valuation of $576K, according to On3.
The 19-year-old guard became the all-time leading freshman scorer in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history last season, according to ESPN. Her honors and accolades include National Freshman of The Year, PAC-12 Freshman of The Year and ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete.
“I think the media has to embrace our sport, not just the Caitlin Clark’s of the world, the Juju Watkins,” Northwestern coach Joe McKeown previously said, according to Sports Illustrated. “The media has to embrace how well our game is played on college campuses and in the pros and to a certain extent in high schools now. But universities, including this league, our league, we have to market this at a really high level.”
Watkins is currently studying communications at USC with hopes of joining the WNBA and becoming an entrepreneur after graduation, according to USC.