Jamaican track-and-field athlete Junelle Bromfield has spoken out against the cyberbullying she experienced during the 2024 Paris Olympics. She took to social media to open up about the colorism she faced over her relationship with Noah Lyles.
“I grew up hearing black is not beautiful , Your hair is dry , your mouth is too big , your forehead too high and when you throw all those insults behind you and start walking with confidence the best compliment you get is your pretty for a black girl . I honestly thought we were past colorism in Jamaica especially as nation that is filled with black people,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
Bromfield said she has been harassed online by her peers for weeks but decided to take this as an occasion to send a message of self-acceptance to other Black women.
“I could go off ranting but I’m just here to tell all the girls/women on my profile that you’re beautiful no matter your shade , shape or size,” she added. “And for the the little black girls don’t wait on anybody to tell you that your beautiful to believe it.”
The Olympian received support from the track-and-field community following the post.
“Thank you for using your platform to share this- WE know you are one of the most beautiful ladies on the track, but what’s even more important is how much you shine as a person and how you light up a room. We love you,” Gabby Thomas commented.
“You are beautiful just the way you are. Let them talk! Most people hate themselves that’s why it’s so easy for them to show hate. Don’t get caught up in what they have to say about you. Stay focused!” Yohan Blake wrote.
Noah Lyles has publicly taken Bromfield’s defense in the past. The couple has been dating since 2022, according to Reuters.
“I just want to say how incredibly proud I am of my GF and give her the flowers she deserves now. She has been through so much in her life that I could never imagine fighting through. Beyond that she is a survivor, 2x Olympian, Olympic medalists, Multi world championship medalist, and has been representing Jamaica on the world stage since she was 8 years old,” Lyles wrote in an Instagram post last week. “But the most impressive thing I’ve seen recently is how she’s dealt with the pure disrespect and hatred towards her from her own country. This woman has been attacked by people who have never met her, heard her name before, never seen her smile, or heard what she believes in.”
At the Paris Olympics, Bromfield competed in the women’s 400m race. She won silver in the 4x400m relay race during the 2022 World Championships, as well as the bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.