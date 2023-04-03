“I didn’t have a relationship with them then, and I guess I don’t have one now. They talk about me more than I talk about them,” the 27-year-old said. “I’m very happy that they came to watch because I made a tweet or a post a while ago, and I was addressing people who love me and hate me, and I said, “No matter what, you still watched, didn’t you?” That’s the funny part, because you know, no matter how people see you, they’re still going to watch whether they’re there to watch you fail or watch you succeed.”

As Blavity reported, Lyles criticized NBA players for referring to themselves as “world champions” after winning a championship. He made these controversial remarks in August 2023 after winning three gold titles at the World Athletic Games in Budapest, Hungary. The fastest man in the world said those players shouldn’t be given that title if they only play in the U.S. and Canada.