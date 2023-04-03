A gang member convicted of delivering the fatal stab in the gruesome killing of 15-year-old Bronx teen, Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, died Friday at a New York correctional facility.

PIX 11 reported that Jonaiki Martinez-Estrella, 31, was found dead in his cell at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility around 1:16 p.m., according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website.

A spokesperson for DOCCS confirmed that state coroners and medical examiners will determine Martinez-Estrella’s official cause of death.

In May, Martinez-Estrella was resentenced to 25 years to life in prison for his role in Guzman-Feliz’s death. He was initially convicted of first-degree murder on Oct. 11, 2019, for delivering the fatal stab wound that killed the 15-year-old and was sentenced to life without parole. The Court of Appeals overturned the conviction in March 2023, per PIX 11 and Blavity.

Martinez-Estrella was one of five defendants convicted in the fatal stabbing of Guzman-Feliz on June 20, 2018. Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Jose Muniz, Manuel Rivera and Elvin Garcia were also convicted and remain in prison.

Police initially arrested 13 men in connection with the attack, and all are currently serving their respective prison sentences.

Martinez-Estrella remained in prison on a second-degree murder charge, in addition to conspiracy and gang assault, ABC 7 New York reported.

Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz’s death explained

The deadly confrontation occurred on June 20, 2018, after Guzman-Feliz was mistakenly identified as a rival gang member seen in a sex tape circulating on social media, allegedly involving the sister of a Trinitarios gang member. He was killed at 11:40 p.m. that night after exiting Cruz and Chiky Grocery, located at 526 E 183rd St. in the Bronx, New York.

Several men from the Dominican gang approached the teen and began stabbing him repeatedly with machetes, which was also captured on surveillance footage. The men later admitted on Facebook that they had killed the wrong person and apologized for what happened.

Since then, Guzman-Feliz’s death has affected not only the Bronx community but all of New York City and nationwide. People rallied on social media with the renowned hashtag #justiceforjunior, hoping that would lead to some relief for the teen’s mom, Leandra Guzman, and his older sister, Genesis Collado-Feliz, who was 19 at the time.

Keeping Junior’s memory alive

In November, Guzman-Feliz was honored in a ceremony outside of the 45th precinct in the Bronx, New York, held by the NYPD, along with family and friends, in celebration of what would have been the teen’s 22nd birthday, Blavity reported. The teen had signed up for the NYPD’s Explorers Program just days before his death.

At the time, his mother shared that she wanted to keep her son’s memory alive and that people wouldn’t forget him.

“My son is not coming back,” Feliz said. “Every day, I miss him more and more.”

“I don’t want people to forget him,” she added.