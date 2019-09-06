Kamala Harris has officially secured the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination.

Harris, who is now the first Black and Asian-American woman from a major party to secure the nomination, earned the historic feat with a majority vote from her party’s delegates, totaling at least 2,350, Yahoo! News reported.

“I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States,” Harris said in a livestream video, per USA Today. “Your dedication cannot be overstated. Your dedication to our country. I know we all feel this way so strongly. We love our country, we believe in the promise of America, and that’s what this campaign is about.”