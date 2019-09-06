Kamala Harris has officially secured the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination.
Harris, who is now the first Black and Asian-American woman from a major party to secure the nomination, earned the historic feat with a majority vote from her party’s delegates, totaling at least 2,350, Yahoo! News reported.
“I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States,” Harris said in a livestream video, per USA Today. “Your dedication cannot be overstated. Your dedication to our country. I know we all feel this way so strongly. We love our country, we believe in the promise of America, and that’s what this campaign is about.”
The Democratic nominee plans to formally accept the nomination next week. Harris is set to appear at the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19 in Chicago. Harris said the convention will be “an opportunity to celebrate this historic moment together,” according to Yahoo News.
The Oakland native’s nomination comes after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race on July 21. As she now faces former president Donald Trump, Harris has already received major endorsements from the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama as well as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Harris is expected to announce her running mate on August 6 at a rally in Philadelphia. With fewer than 100 days left to go until the election on Nov. 4, Harris finds herself in a heated battle with Trump, who recently appeared at the 2024 National Association of Black Journalists Convention and Career Fair, where he questioned the racial identity of Harris, who is Black and Indian.
“I’ve known her a long time, and she was always of Indian heritage and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black,” Trump told the crowd.
According to Politico, Harris has raised $310 million for her campaign in July, which is double the amount of money Trump has raised for his campaign. Harris has received enormous support from organizations like Black Women for Harris, Latinas for Harris and White Dudes for Harris.
“This is a history-making haul for a candidate who will make history this November,” Harris’ campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement, per Politico. “The tremendous outpouring of support we’ve seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilized, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November.”