Former Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that she will not be running to replace Gavin Newsom as governor of California. The decision creates an opening for other Democrats to make a run for the governor’s office but leaves the party without a presumptive frontrunner for the California race. The move by Harris also fuels continued speculation about what she might do next.

Harris ends months of speculation, decides not to run for governor

Harris announced Wednesday that she will not be running for governor of California. In a statement released to the public, Harris said she has spent the past six months seriously considering whether or not to run for the governor’s position. Describing herself as “a devout public servant,” Harris said that “it has been a profound honor to do that work and serve the people of California and our nation — as a prosecutor, Attorney General, United States Senator, and Vice President.” Even with this history of public service, Harris said that “after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor of California.”

My statement on the California governor's race and the fight ahead. pic.twitter.com/HYzK1BIlhD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2025

The announcement from Harris ends months of speculation that began soon after she lost the 2024 presidential election. With Newsom leaving office due to term limits, many Democrats had been eager for Harris to run for the seat. Her name recognition and extensive government experience in California and Washington, D.C., gave her an edge over other potential candidates. California Rep. Ro Khanna said Harris “would have the experience, leadership and understanding of the state legislature to tackle two of the biggest problems in the state: the lack of affordable housing and a sense of a lack of public safety,” per CNN. Other Democrats, however, worried that the failed presidential campaign and past attachment to President Joe Biden would create political baggage that would negatively impact other Democrats’ races in California, even if Harris won.

What’s next for California Democrats and for Harris

Now that Harris is not running for governor, other Democrats now have a chance to run without being overshadowed by the former vice president. Some of the current Democratic candidates have connections to Harris. These include current California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, a close friend of Harris, and Xavier Becerra, who, like Harris, served as attorney general of California and who was a fellow member of the Biden administration as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Other Democratic candidates include former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former Rep. Katie Porter, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

The decision by Harris not to run in California renews speculation that she might launch another run for president for the 2028 election. People close to Harris have indicated to news sources that Harris has not made up her mind about a 2028 run and that her decision to pass up the California race was not made with 2028 in mind. If Harris runs for president again, she’d have experience and continued support on her side but would also face the baggage of a failed campaign. She would also potentially have to seek the Democratic nomination against California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has taken a number of high-profile moves that seem to indicate a possible presidential run of his own. If Harris does not run for president again, she might emulate the Clintons and Obamas and continue public service through nonprofit work. In her immediate future, Harris will likely be promoting her new book, 107 Days — a reference to the length of her presidential campaign — which is set to be released on Sept. 23.

What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story.



My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.



107 Days is out on September 23. I can't wait for you to read it: https://t.co/G4bkeZB4NZ pic.twitter.com/taUof0L4hs — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 31, 2025

Harris will likely use her book to give new insights on her past presidential run and her career, and it may provide clues about her future endeavors as well. Harris remains one of the most prominent and accomplished Democrats in the United States, and she will likely remain influential in Californian and national politics, whether that ultimately happens in public or private life.