A new poll from Emerson College has found that former Vice President Kamala Harris would be the favorite to win the 2026 California gubernatorial race if she enters. In a field that includes Katie Porter, Antonio Villaraigosa, and Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, Harris garnered 57% of the vote, according to CBS News.

Although Harris has not announced her plans for 2026, Democratic strategist Steve Maviglio said she would have an advantage over the other candidates who have already entered the race.

“Well, she’s never lost an election in California in the many offices she’s had,” Maviglio said, per CBS News. “She has, in effect, frozen the field. None of the other candidates who have declared are able to raise any money now or seek more endorsements because everyone is on the fence waiting to see what the vice president will do.”

Following her loss to Donald Trump in the presidential race, her next move remains unclear. However, Maviglio noted that Harris will have to decide by the summer whether she will enter the race for governor.

“[What] everyone is going to ask is: Are you going to commit to a four-year term?” Maviglio said.

A former aide told The Hill that Harris will have “an army of people ready to support her” if she decides to run.

“VP Harris has dedicated her career to the American people over the last several decades, and it’s clear she is not done serving,” the aide said, per The Hill.

Harris boasts a lengthy political career, including serving as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general.

As candidates vie to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cannot run again due to term limits, political analysts say Harris’ decision could significantly impact the race.

“The race is on hold until she makes her decision,” Maviglio said. “It’s been very difficult for the other candidates to raise money, get endorsements … and it’s had an impact on all the other offices in the state, because they’re sort of dominoes.”