Amara and Leela, the daughters of Vice-President Kamala Harris’ niece @meena, teach the crowd how to pronounce their auntie’s name. pic.twitter.com/bIk37t5FAr — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 23, 2024

According to NPR, actor Kerry Washington hosted the evening and highlighted how various individuals, including Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, have intentionally mispronounced Harris’s name.

“Confusion is understandable,” Washington said. “Disrespect is not. So tonight, we are going to help everyone get it right.”

Amara and Leela, who joined Washington on stage, were perfectly suited to demonstrate the correct pronunciation of their auntie’s name to the packed crowd at Chicago’s United Center.