The Democratic National Convention concluded Thursday night, and everyday citizens, political figures and celebrities gathered to support Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid. However, her great-nieces stole the spotlight with their adorable demonstration of pronouncing their auntie’s name.
Amara and Leela, the daughters of Vice-President Kamala Harris’ niece @meena, teach the crowd how to pronounce their auntie’s name. pic.twitter.com/bIk37t5FAr
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 23, 2024
According to NPR, actor Kerry Washington hosted the evening and highlighted how various individuals, including Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, have intentionally mispronounced Harris’s name.
“Confusion is understandable,” Washington said. “Disrespect is not. So tonight, we are going to help everyone get it right.”
Amara and Leela, who joined Washington on stage, were perfectly suited to demonstrate the correct pronunciation of their auntie’s name to the packed crowd at Chicago’s United Center.
Without a doubt, the CUTEST moment of the night 💗💗💗
WATCH: Kamala Harris' great-nieces explain the pronunciation of her name: pic.twitter.com/jMLIMxp4lD
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) August 23, 2024
“First you say ‘Kama,’ like a comma in a sentence,” Amara said.
“Then you say ‘La,’ like ‘la-la-la-la-la,'” Leela, the younger sister added, repeating the sound like a melodic chant.
“Put it together,” Washington said, “And it’s Kamala!”
The pair were not the only Harris family members to share inspirational stories about her and how she transformed their lives.
Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, and her goddaughter, Helena Hudlin, also took the stage to explain why the former California prosecutor would be the ideal candidate to lead the country as president.
“My mom, my grandma, and my auntie, who showed me the meaning of service, helping her sister, a 17-year-old single mother, fighting for justice for the American people, and still cooking Sunday dinner,” Meena, the daughter of Harris’ younger sister Maya, said about the women in her family.
“She’s guiding me. Now, she’s guiding my own children, and I know she’ll guide our country forward,” Meena added.
Harris married her husband, Doug Emhoff, in August 2014, becoming ‘Mamala’ to his two children, Ella and Cole Emhoff. On Thursday night, 25-year-old Ella shared how Harris came into her life when she was 14 and supported her during her teenage years, per NPR.
“Like a lot of young people, I didn’t always understand what I was feeling,” Emhoff said. “But no matter what, Kamala was there for me. She’s never stopped listening to me, and she’s not going to stop listening to all of us.”
For Hudlin, Harris has been one of her biggest supporters, assisting her through various challenges and pursuits in her life.
“To me, her advice means everything. Whether it is pursuing my passions, making an impact, or finding hope when the world doesn’t feel so hopeful. She taught me that making a difference means giving your whole heart and taking action,” she said.