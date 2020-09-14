The final night of the Democratic National Convention was lively and eventful. It featured an adorable presentation by Kerry Washington and Kamala Harris’ great-nieces explaining how to pronounce their auntie’s name, a gripping appearance by the Exonerated Five to remind the country that former President Donald Trump called for them to be executed, and unfounded rumors of a celebrity surprise. But the highlight was the closing speech by Vice President Kamala Harris as she accepted the Democratic presidential nomination and shared her story and plans for the future.
Harris lays out her past and an ‘extremely serious’ choice for the future
After greeting her family and thanking President Joe Biden for choosing her and their work together, Harris started her speech by sharing stories of her parents, who “met at a civil rights gathering,” and the values instilled in her through her upbringing. She accepted the nomination, promising to govern and fight for all Americans just as she has fought for the public in her roles as prosecutor and senator. Halfway through her speech, Harris turned to her opponent and the stakes of the choice to be made in November.
“In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man,” she proclaimed, “but the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious.”
Harris: In many ways Donald Trump is an unserious man, but the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious…he tried to throw away your votes. When he failed, he sent an armed mob to the Capitol where they assaulted law enforcement officers
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2024
‘Simply put, they are out of their minds’
Harris recounted Trump’s past wrongdoings, including attempted election interference and the January 6 insurrection, as well as his criminal convictions and losses in civil court. She also pointed toward the dangers of a second Trump term, warning of Project 2025 and policies such as cutting Social Security, eliminating the Department of Education and Head Start program and repealing the Affordable Care Act. She also talked about the impact of the repeal of Roe v. Wade and warned of the prospects of a national abortion ban and forcing states to report women’s miscarriages and abortions to a “national anti-abortion coordinator.”
Summing it up, Harris declared, “Simply put, they are out of their minds.”
Kamala Harris: Simply put, they are out of their minds
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 23, 2024
Harris on America’s role in the world
Harris also discussed her proposed foreign policy, including strengthening the American military while supporting Ukraine and NATO allies while standing up to adversaries and dictators. Most notably, she addressed the war in Gaza, which has been the source of protests from uncommitted progressive voters within the Democratic Party. Harris condemned the October 7 attack by Hamas and pledged to defend Israel from attack but also acknowledged that “what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating.” Recognizing “so many innocent lives lost” in Gaza, she reiterated that she and Biden seek a ceasefire and a release of the hostages being held in Gaza.
Harris endorses a Gaza ceasefire & adds that she will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself, saying "the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused." But she adds, "what has happened in Gaza is devastating"
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2024
Overall, Harris laid out a clear set of policies she plans to implement and made plain the contrast between her and her opponent, delivering a commanding closing speech for a Democratic National Convention that has seen a variety of standout moments. And she did so while captivating and energizing the already hyped crowd of party representatives and family, including her niece Amara, whose image was captured by a New York Times photographer as she watched her Auntie Kamala speak.
Vice-President Kamala Harris' great-niece, Amara, watches her auntie accept the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.

Photo via NYT
Photo via NYT pic.twitter.com/URB17y80Dq
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 23, 2024
Less than three months before Election Day, the Harris campaign hopes to maintain this enthusiasm and continue making the case to Americans nationwide for Harris as president.