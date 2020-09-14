Harris also discussed her proposed foreign policy, including strengthening the American military while supporting Ukraine and NATO allies while standing up to adversaries and dictators. Most notably, she addressed the war in Gaza, which has been the source of protests from uncommitted progressive voters within the Democratic Party. Harris condemned the October 7 attack by Hamas and pledged to defend Israel from attack but also acknowledged that “what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating.” Recognizing “so many innocent lives lost” in Gaza, she reiterated that she and Biden seek a ceasefire and a release of the hostages being held in Gaza.

Harris endorses a Gaza ceasefire & adds that she will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself, saying "the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused." But she adds, "what has happened in Gaza is devastating" pic.twitter.com/mAStObrsNv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2024

Overall, Harris laid out a clear set of policies she plans to implement and made plain the contrast between her and her opponent, delivering a commanding closing speech for a Democratic National Convention that has seen a variety of standout moments. And she did so while captivating and energizing the already hyped crowd of party representatives and family, including her niece Amara, whose image was captured by a New York Times photographer as she watched her Auntie Kamala speak.

Vice-President Kamala Harris’ great-niece, Amara, watches her auntie accept the Democratic nomination for President of the United States. Photo via NYT pic.twitter.com/URB17y80Dq — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 23, 2024

Less than three months before Election Day, the Harris campaign hopes to maintain this enthusiasm and continue making the case to Americans nationwide for Harris as president.