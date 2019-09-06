Grammy-winning multihyphenate Kandi Burruss is introducing a brand new girl group named PsiRyn (pronounced “Siren”).
PsiRyn is comprised of three talented singers: Jada Denise, Anaya Chayenne and Victoria McQueen. They each started as soloists before coming together as a trio. Their debut single “Sober” — which “takes listeners on a relatable journey of maturity coupled with vulnerability in a relationship,” according to a press release, is already available to stream and purchase.
Burruss was mesmerized by the ladies upon seeing them harmonizing on social media. One of their most popular videos is their cover of Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love.” Since then, Burruss has worked closely with PsiRyn to grow their presence.
Each singer adds a unique flavor to the group. Victoria is known for her “jazzy and sultry voice,” while Jada makes her mark with “powerful high notes” and Anaya shines with “whistle tones and butterfly sounds,” per the press release.
According to Bravo TV, Burruss is working alongside Nick Cannon to develop PsiRyn. Back in March, she teased the girl group.
“Y’all know I’m from an era where girl groups were winning! Let me introduce to you, @psirynmusic!” she captioned her Instagram post. “@nickcannon & I are coming together to do this project along with the dynamic artist development team at @agientertainmentofficial. Follow @psirynmusic!! These girls can sang!!!!!”
PsiRyn is currently opening for The Queens of R&B Tour, which is headlined by Xscape and SWV.
Check out their single “Sober” below!