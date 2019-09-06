PsiRyn is comprised of three talented singers: Jada Denise, Anaya Chayenne and Victoria McQueen. They each started as soloists before coming together as a trio. Their debut single “Sober” — which “takes listeners on a relatable journey of maturity coupled with vulnerability in a relationship,” according to a press release, is already available to stream and purchase.

Burruss was mesmerized by the ladies upon seeing them harmonizing on social media. One of their most popular videos is their cover of Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love.” Since then, Burruss has worked closely with PsiRyn to grow their presence.