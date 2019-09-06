Kanye West‘s former assistant is suing the rapper for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her during a studio session with Sean “Diddy” Combs. Lauren Pisciotta, who served as West’s assistant from 2021 to 2022, filed her lawsuit in June. As of Oct. 8, Pisciotta made new claims in an 86-page amended complaint, Fox 29 reported.

It’s important to note that Pisciotta didn’t bring any allegations against Combs, who was arrested on Sept. 16 with a host of charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.