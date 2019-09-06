Kanye West‘s former assistant is suing the rapper for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her during a studio session with Sean “Diddy” Combs. Lauren Pisciotta, who served as West’s assistant from 2021 to 2022, filed her lawsuit in June. As of Oct. 8, Pisciotta made new claims in an 86-page amended complaint, Fox 29 reported.
It’s important to note that Pisciotta didn’t bring any allegations against Combs, who was arrested on Sept. 16 with a host of charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.
According to the lawsuit, West invited Pisciottatto to a studio session as he was hosting the event with Combs in Santa Monica, California. Pisciotta says she and the other guests were told they had to drink to stay at the event.
“Unbeknownst to Plaintiff, the drink she was served was laced with an unidentified drug,” Pisciotta’s complaint stated. “After a few small sips of the beverage poured at the direction of Kanye West a.k.a Ye by a studio assistant and then served to her by Kanye West a.k.a Ye, Plaintiff suddenly started to feel disoriented.
Pisciotta added that she “began to slip into an altered and heavily impaired state” and “felt less in control of her body and speech.” The next day, Pisciotta was “physically ill and confused,” but she couldn’t remember what happened on the previous night, the complaint states. Although she realized that she was drugged, Pisciotta “naively believed the studio assistant or someone else who helped prepare the various bottles and juices in carafes that were set up in the studio before she arrived was responsible for drugging her,” the lawsuit adds.
Documents state that Pisciotta “chose to blame herself and move forward rather than getting to the bottom of who had drugged her and what, if anything, happened to her that night.”
Pisciotta said West brought up the incident at a much later date. West, according to the complaint, told Pisciotta that they “did kind of hook up a little one time.” The rapper then said more specifically that he “hooked up” with Pisciotta after she was drugged, the complaint states.
“Until that conversation and revelations of true facts and actions taken that night, Plaintiff did not know or think she was sexually assaulted that night, as Plaintiff only thought she was roofied by a studio assistant, likely embarrassed herself and then entirely took the blame for accepting a drink in the first place,” the lawsuit stated.
Pisciotta said she wanted to stop working for West right away, but she “knew she had to be extremely careful about the way in which she distanced herself.”
Per the complaint, Pisciotta “vowed to temporarily keep her feelings and accusations to herself, only until after she was paid her salary and raise that was due and owed to her by Kanye West.”
In addition to fearing the loss of her salary and raise, Pisciotta said she believed she would be “immediately silenced, blacklisted, retaliated against” by West.
According to the lawsuit, Pisciotta worked for West until she was terminated in October 2022 but never received her $3 million severance agreement.
In her initial lawsuit in June, Pisciotta said West sexually harassed her on multiple occasions. She also said he sent her pornographic photos and videos. Additionally, he would masturbate while they spoke on the phone, the lawsuit stated.
In a statement to Page Six in June, West’s lawyers called Pisciotta’s allegations “baseless” and said she made sexual advances on the rapper “to coerce employment and other material benefits.”