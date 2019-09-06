Kanye West‘s gospel group Sunday Service is losing its charity status for failing to file tax returns.

According to Page Six, the IRS stated that the group lost its tax exemption status on May 15 “for not filing a Form 990-series return or notice for three consecutive years.”

Founded in 2019, Sunday Service was initially listed as a 501(c)(3) — making it exempted from paying federal income tax. According to the IRS, a 501(c)(3) organization includes “religious, educational, charitable, scientific, literary, testing for public safety, fostering national or international amateur sports competition, or prevention of cruelty to children or animals organizations.”