According to a complaint obtained by Page Six, Benjamin Deshon Pravo, who worked as a security guard at Ye’s Donda Academy, alleges he experienced “emotional distress” under the rapper’s leadership, citing a hostile work environment and mistreatment.

Provo started working at Donda Academy in August 2021. In the court document, he claimed there were instances where Ye showed preference to his white employees over his Black ones.

“Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts,” the lawsuit states. “Specifically, Kanye frequently screamed at and berated black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff.”