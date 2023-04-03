Kanye “Ye” West faces another lawsuit from a former employee who accused him of racial discrimination and allegedly fired him over his hair, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Friday.
According to a complaint obtained by Page Six, Benjamin Deshon Pravo, who worked as a security guard at Ye’s Donda Academy, alleges he experienced “emotional distress” under the rapper’s leadership, citing a hostile work environment and mistreatment.
Provo started working at Donda Academy in August 2021. In the court document, he claimed there were instances where Ye showed preference to his white employees over his Black ones.
“Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts,” the lawsuit states. “Specifically, Kanye frequently screamed at and berated black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff.”
Provo also recounted an incident where Ye allegedly threatened to fire him if he refused to cut his dreadlocks.
“Kanye and members of his management team required Provo to choose between these critical aspects of his self-identity and financial stability,” the complaint states.
Provo stated that his hair was part of his Muslim faith and refused to cut it. Consequently, he was fired for choosing to maintain his religious beliefs.
The Root reported that Ye paid his white staffers $5 more than his Black staffers, adding fuel to the allegations of discriminatory practices within the institution. Provo also mentioned in the complaint that West allegedly banned books at Donda Academy that highlighted Black history, including prominent figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.
“Further, Kanye regularly expressed negative beliefs associated with prominent black leaders that advocated for or sought to advance the black community,” the complaint states.
Former employees have previously voiced concerns about Ye’s racial ideologies at the now-defunded school, including Cecilia Hailey. The former Donda Academy teacher filed a lawsuit against the musician in April 2023, stating that he wanted to ban Black history books, Blavity reported. A trial date has been scheduled for April 2025.
Provo’s accusations come just a few weeks after another former employee, Trevor Philips, filed a lawsuit over similar concerns.
According to Page Six, Philips claimed Ye made antisemitic and homophobic remarks around students, participated in inappropriate behavior and threatened to shave two children’s heads and lock them in cages.
Provo seeks damages for alleged discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation, labor code violations and other claims.