Outside of The Neighborhood, you are hosting The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary this year. It’s a gospel music event/award ceremony mash-up. Now, when I think of gospel music and the NFL, they may not necessarily go hand in hand. But for you, Cedric, how do you feel those two entities, even though they may seem worlds apart, can merge for something like this?

Cedric: I really love the idea that they use such a big event as the Super Bowl, which is one of the biggest events in the world. And so the opportunity to show that a lot of these men have large hearts and great degrees of spirituality to be able to play a game that is so physical, it takes you away from your family so much. But a lot of these guys are really solid people who are community-driven, family-driven, and they take their money and their fame and do good work with it. And I think this is a great opportunity to put a spotlight on that so that people know that it’s not all about the game. Sunday is a work day for them, so that means that they have to get up and put their best foot forward. Then, the rest of the community — their family and their loved ones — get the rest of those days. And so I think this is a good way to spotlight that. Plus, you know, they have a good choir. They get to sing. We’ll be surprised to see some of the great community work that these guys do. And I think that’s what makes this a very special bit.